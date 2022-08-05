Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami is having the time of her life, and she’s got the pictures to prove it. The City Girls rapper had a stylish moment in Capri donning a $485 Retrofete Mini Dress that cannot be denied.

Yung Miami is an entire vibe on what seems to be a sexy vacation. She took the time out of her fun life to post a picture of herself in a blue mini dress that stole the show. The see-through dress featured a net material that was embellished with bead details. The dress hugged all of Yung Miami’s curves, and the rear opened and dipped low to reveal her back. This look makes for the perfect vacation ensemble because it’s lightweight, fun, and fancy.

Yung Miami kept her accessories to a minimum. The “Good Love” rapper accented her ensemble with diamond stud earrings, a simple French manicure, and a sparking blue hang bag. Her silver and green ankle-strap heels added pizzaz to her popping look.

And when she’s not killing us softly in couture looks while on vacation, she’s emerging from yacht pools causing mouths to hang open and a frenzy in her comment section.

Yung Miami is definitely giving us all the vacation feels. We can’t wait to see her next Capri look!

DON’T MISS…

Yung Miami Serves ‘Top Notch’ Style In An $11,000 Chanel Jacket

KeKe Palmer and Yung Miami Both Slay In The Same YSL Jumpsuit

Yung Miami Turns Up In A Little Black Dress While Vacationing In London

Yung Miami Is A Vacation Vibe In A $485 Retrofete Mini Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com