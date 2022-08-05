Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Doja Cat is back to changing up her constantly evolving look.

Born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, this time, the rapper didn’t opt for a fluorescent hairdo but did switch up her look with a new buzzcut.

The rapper hopped on Instagram live –which she often does– to chat with fans and debut her new clean look, which she claims to be obsessed with. She explained her decision to get rid of her eyebrows, mainly because it’s just a preference.

“I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway,” she said. “I don’t like having hair. I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair.”

She added that it made her day-to-day life easier, especially when it comes to staying in shape and getting a good sweat in.

“I remember feeling so f–king just exhausted with working out,” she explained. “Whenever I went to go train—I had a trainer at one point—and I’d be wearing wigs, and they would be getting tacky and retack because of the moisture, and then they’d start sliding and peeling off my head when I’d be doing this incredibly strenuous thing.

Doja was feeling the fresh cut so much that she took things even further and proceeded to shave her eyebrows during the Instagram Live session as fans watched her lather them up with shaving cream and grab a razor.

She then went on to joke about glad she was that she’s got a nice shaped dome, and initially feared what it’d look like after the big chop.

“I’m glad my head is a good shape. I was scared it was going to give peanut head … I was like, ‘What the f— does my head look like without hair?”

Doja Cat Debuts New Buzzcut & Shaves Her Eyebrows On Instagram Live was originally published on cassiuslife.com