Russ Parr Morning Show’s Daily Horrorscope For August 4th, 2022

Black America Web Featured Video

It’s time for another reading of the “Daily Horrorscope,” where Tanisha Nicole keeps it real by telling every astrological sign the harsh truth about themselves for today’s date of August 4th,2022.

LISTEN BELOW

READ YOUR HORRORSCOPE BELOW

Aries: Remember any call after 2am from your ex should not be answered.

Taurus: Questioning a judge’s educational background before being sentenced should be avoided.

Gemini: Your man might be slow if he thought a Thesaurus is a prehistoric animal.

Cancer: Stop bragging about what celebrity you almost cussed out.

Leo: Your man just applied for a job for the first time in 15 years and he thinks you should give him some.

Virgo: Your child just slapped the mess out of you in public. You’re not playing it off very well, neither

Libra: Your marriage might be in trouble. If your man is sending you brochures about open marriages.

Scorpio: You might be petty if you won’t date any NFL player who is still working off of his rookie contract.

Sagittarius: Stop taking relationship advice from Jada Pinkett Smith

Capricorn: You tell people you’re Young, Gifted, and Black. Hey, one out of three ain’t bad. At least you got one.

Aquarius: If a little old white lady angrily walks up to a group of young black folk. Go ahead and take your cell phone out.

Pisces: Remember, never date someone who gets medical advice from Joe Rogan.

