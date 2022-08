Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Inside the Women’s Empowerment press room, Brian Dawson of K975 chats with Sulaiman and Lesleigh Mausi. They talk about their book, The Power of Us: How to Win in Marriage and Business, while also discussing how they overcame the trials of their own relationship to score their own victories. Check it out!

WE2022: Sulaiman & Lesleigh Mausi Discuss “The Power of Us” was originally published on foxync.com