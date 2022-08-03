HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Reach Records Announces West Coast Dates for the “We Are Unashamed” Tour!

116 is on the MOVE again! After a successful first leg of the We Are UNASHAMED TOUR throughout mid-west, south, and southeast regions in the spring, part II of the We Are UNASHAMED tour is continuing onward to the west coast. Reach Records has announced 17 new cities to include San Diego, San Jose, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Detroit, Knoxville, Memphis, Nashville and more.

The tour, branded We Are UNASHAMED, references Roman’s 1:16, For I am not ashamed of the gospel, because it is the power of God that brings salvation to everyone who believes!” The verse developed from a mantra and into a movement for Reach Records, its artists and believers of the 116 Lifestyle. The lineup will include electrifying performances from Lecrae, Andy Mineo, Trip Lee, Tedashii, 1K Phew, Wande, WHATUPRG, and Hulvey!

Please see below for cities/dates!

Tuesday, August 9                   Henderson, NV

Thursday, August 11               San Diego, CA

Friday, August 12                    San Jose, CA

Saturday, August 13               Sacramento, CA

Sunday, August 14                  Los Angeles, CA

Tuesday, August 16                Phoenix, AZ

Thursday, August 18               Kansas City, MO

Friday, August 19                    Des Moines, IA

Saturday, August 20                Eden Prairie, MN

Sunday, August 21                  Milwaukee, WI

Thursday, September 1           Detroit, MI

Friday, September 2                  Knoxville, TN

Saturday, September 3            Memphis, TN

Sunday, September 4               Nashville, TN

Thursday, September 8           Grand Rapid, MI

Friday, September 9                  Louisville, KY

Sunday, September 11           Greenville, SC

To Purchase Tickets visit UnashamedTour.com

select date/city and enter access code: WEARE116

