Lamar Campbell made his presence felt at NASCAR’s Verizon 200 At The Brickyard by getting everything started with the national anthem! Watch the Praise 1310 star and national recording artist not only give the anthem his own flavor but wow the crowd!

Lamar Campbell Performs National Anthem At Indianapolis Motor Speedway [VIDEO] was originally published on praiseindy.com