One Nation Mourns, Another Celebrates Life In First ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The world got its first look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and it looks damn good.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Is A Fitting Tribute To The Late Chadwick Boseman

Leading up to the debut of the Black Panther: Wakana Forever trailer, there was plenty of speculation about the highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s global blockbuster Black Panther following the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman. Numerous reports of onset issues revolving around star Letitia Wright and the loud calls for Marvel Studios to recast T’Challa, something director Ryan Coogler, and studio head Kevin Feige vowed they would not do.

So it was pretty understandable that a lot was hanging on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s first trailer, specifically if this film would excite a worried fanbase who felt this still young movie franchise could go on without the face of it. Based on the 2:11 teaser, it looks like Coogler and Feige were on the money when they said this film would honor the late Boseman.

Back to a fantastic rendition of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry,” the trailer highlights a broken nation of Wakanda mourning the loss of its new king. Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) painfully expresses her grief by shouting, “I am queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone.” We also see in one scene Wright’s Princess Shuri walking with her mother dressed in all white while holding her brother’s Black Panther helmet and shedding tears in another.

On the other end, we see an Aztec nation celebrate life with the birth of its new king, Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta. While we don’t know many details, Namor will lead his people in a war against the Wakandans, making him the film’s villain.

We Gon Be Alright

The tone of the song brilliant shifts from “No Woman, No Cry” to “Everything’s Gone Be Alright” before closing out with a new version of Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright,” a message to fans telling them we are going to be okay without Boseman. The trailer closes out with a shot of the titular hero, but we have no idea who now has the mantle, but it would be a safe bet to assume that it is Shuri.

We understand if you get a little choked up while watching the trailer because we sure did.

You won’t have to wait too long for this movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters on November 11, 2022, and will close Phase 4 of the MCU.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will see Winston Duke (M’Baku), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), and Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) return. I May Destroy You star Michaela Cole, and Dominique Thorn (RiRi Williams) also joins the all-star cast.

Peep the emotional first trailer below.

Photo: Marvel Studios / Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

One Nation Mourns, Another Celebrates Life In First ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer was originally published on cassiuslife.com