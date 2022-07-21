Trina’s 17-Year-Old Niece Shot & Killed In Miami

Trina‘s 17-year-old niece was shot and killed early Wednesday morning in Miami.Those close to Trina are saying that the two were very close and she was simply at the wrong place at the wrong time. Officials report that Toni Chester, known as Baby Suga along with two other women were shot but the condition of the other 2 is not currently known.

