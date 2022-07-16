Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Many people came to Birthday Bash ATL this year specifically to see 300 Ent.’s own Hunxho, and the local hero sat with us for a minute to chat before hitting the big stage.

Making his Birthday Bash debut this year, Hunxho explained how excited he is to be putting on for his entire city during one of the livest nights of the summer. He also got a little cocky when it comes to his staggering height and basketball skills — yo LeBron, we got a message for you!

Check in with Hunxho straight from Birthday Bash ATL below:

Birthday Bash: Hunxho Challenges Lebron James To A 1-On-1 Basketball Game was originally published on hotspotatl.com