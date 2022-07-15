Tiger Woods Sheds Tears In Emotional Cut From The Open

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

After admitting back in November that he’d never play golf full-time ever again, sports legend Tiger Woods may have just showed us why that may ring true after a rough first two days of competing in The Open.

Just before the last hole of his second round earlier today, Woods let his emotions be known as the crowd cheered on for a man that, after 25 years of proving his greatness, truly had nothing left to prove.

Woods shed honest tears while on the 18th fairway just before missing the cut at The Open, which disqualified him from weekend play. The reality of this being the last British Open at St. Andrews for Woods also proved to be a source of his emotional state, with him telling the press, “I don’t know if I’ll be physically able to play another British Open here at St. Andrews. I certainly feel like I’ll be able to play more British Opens. But, I don’t know if I’ll be around when it comes back around here. So, the warmth and the ovation at 18, it got to me.”

Woods has been at the center of will-he-or-won’t-he talk following his infamous February 2021 car crash that put not only his career at risk but also a few of his limbs. Thankfully through vigorous physical therapy he was able to regain the ability to walk again, but it wasn’t without suffering damage that, at 46 years old, may prove to be near-impossible to bounce back from.

Given Woods status in the game of golf, not to mention his new status as a billionaire, we’re sure his road towards retirement (possibly!) will be met with nothing short of the glory he’s rightfully earned.

