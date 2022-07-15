Tom Brady Clarifies That He Was Never Close Friends With Trump: “I Haven’t Talked To Him In A Lot Of Years”

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The friendly relationship between Tom Brady and Donald Trump may have ended.

The NFL great was on the recent cover of Variety magazine and spoke on his relationship with the former president. He notes that he met him almost two decades ago when the two bonded over golf.

“This was 17 or 18 years ago,” Brady told Variety. “I was so young. I got to go to a private golf course. I thought it was the coolest thing in the world.”

The relationship has changed because the two don’t even keep in contact, with Brady saying, “No. I haven’t talked to him in a lot of years.” when asked if they still keep in touch.

The 44-year-old clarifies that he was never that close to Trump, at least not as close as the media portrayed him during his first presidential run in 2016.

“I think [the press] just mischaracterized a lot. And my personality isn’t ever one to insult anybody. I have plenty of my own flaws. I’m not here to point out anyone else’s flaws. There are things that I agree with. There are things that I don’t. There are things I agree with my wife about,” Brady said of their relationship. There are things that I don’t. I love her to death, but we don’t always see eye to eye. I don’t see eye to eye with anyone. And I’m not responsible for what other people say. I’m really responsible for what I say. So if people want to say things that I said or that I’m about, that’s up to them, and I’m not going to respond to all those things all the time either.”

People thought the two were friendlier than appeared, especially in 2015 when one of Trump’s infamous red MAGA hats was seen in Brady’s New England Patriots locker. In an interview with Boston’s WEEI radio station, Brady brushed it off by saying it was initially given to owner Robert Kraft but “found its way” into his locker.

Elsewhere in the interview, the future Hall of Famer speaks on the most challenging parts of raising kids with his supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, why he doesn’t have a definitive retirement date, and more. You can watch a portion of the interview here.

Tom Brady Clarifies That He Was Never Close Friends With Trump: “I Haven’t Talked To Him In A Lot Of Years” was originally published on cassiuslife.com