Jose Cuervo, one of the leading tequila brands in the world, knows all about being the perfect companion for parties, nights on the town, and even quiet nights at home. The brands, via their beautiful Tradicional Cristalino expression, are offering Cristalino Nights which will give Jose Cuervo fans a chance to win a weekend trip of a lifetime.

Jose Cuervo kicked off Cristalino Nights back in June and shame on us for just now shining a light on this amazing new venture. From now until August 14, folks can enter the sweepstakes for an all-expenses paid trip to Mexico City, one of the greatest major cities in the world and definitely a smart destination for Cristalino Nights. The campaign, which runs until the end of the year, will also offer another all-expenses paid trip to the Firefly Music Festival this coming September.

Back on July 1, Jose Cuervo sent guests to Las Vegas, Nev. for UFC 276 to watch the main event of UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya squaring off against Jared Cannonier. The co-main event was UFC Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski taking on Max Holloway.

Jose Cuervo will announce a number of other VIP prize experiences throughout the year and there will be more chances for folks to sign up to win, especially for those folks like us who missed out on making an entry in June.

To enter Jose Cuervo’s Cristalino Nights sweepstakes, to quote the page, “Say yes to the unexpected and text “CRISTALINO” to 24272 for a chance to win.”

Read more about the sweepstakes by clicking here.

Learn more about Tradicional Cristalino here.

Photo: Jose Cuervo

Jose Cuervo Is Sending Fans On Exciting VIP Experiences Via Cristalino Nights was originally published on cassiuslife.com