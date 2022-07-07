Tia Mowry Gives Us Style Goals In A Silver Two Piece Ensemble

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Tia Mowry celebrated her birthday in style yesterday and rocked a silver two-piece ensemble that we love!

Taking to Instagram, the Family Reunion actress donned an adorable silver cut out baby doll like ensemble that fit her like a glove. The strapless dress featured a cut out bra-like top and a wrap skirt and looked stunning on the 44 year old as she celebrated her birthday. She paired the look with silver heels and a high, slicked back pony tail. She accessorized the ensemble with minimal jewelry, only donning oversized hoop earrings to set the the entire look off right.

The beauty took to the social media platform to share an IG Reel of herself strutting her stuff while showing off her fashionable fit, captioning the video, “Black don’t crack!!!! It’s my birthday, y’all! And I’m so grateful to be blessed with another year around the sun. Life is so beautiful and I’m so happy I get to share it with all of you. ”

Check out the stunning video below.

Looks like she celebrated her birthday in style!

