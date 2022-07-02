Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH [Certified Fresh] Playlist

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Peace to the HHW Nation! We’re back with a new update to our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) playlist and we’ve put together another dope collection. Part of our duty as a publication and crew is to school the masses on who is doing what musically and there’s no better way to do that beyond our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) bi-weekly playlist.

The CRT FRSH playlist is a labor of love. We don’t take payments nor do we do favors. We only add joints to our playlist that fit the theme and vision we’re going for and don’t seek to waste the time of the listener. Further, we don’t stick to one lane of Hip-Hop. We believe that all aspects of the music should get some light whether it’s young lions in the trenches to those hoping for that one shot to blow up to grizzled veterans puffing out their chests having lots more to say.

We start off this week’s playlist with Cardi B’s latest drop “Hot Sh*t” featuring Chicago stars Ye FKA Kanye West and Lil Durk with the Bronx bombshell showing no signs of ring rust. Brooklyn’s Joey BadA$$ put a delay on releasing his new album 2000 but dropped off the single “Where I Belong” with production from Statik Selektah.

Fans of Planet Asia know all about how dope King Medallions is a rapper, and the Gold Chain Military honcho dropped a new collection of art in Medallions Monarchy. We included “Clap Ya Hands” featuring the Constipated Monkey himself, Kurious. Real ones know.

French Montana is back to show and prove, and his new Montega (Deluxe) project features a lot of Harry Fraud heat and confident bars from the Mac Wit Da Cheese. We include “Bricks & Bags” featuring Benny The Butcher and Jadakiss on the help out.

Lloyd Banks released one of 2021’s best albums in The Course Of The Inevitable and he’s back for more via his new track “Menace” featuring Conway The Machine. We’re just getting hip to Tony Shhnow and his new album Reflexions isn’t what you’d expect out of Atlanta but that’s a good thing. It was hard to pick a joint but chose “Last Chance” featuring the always entertaining ZeelooperZ.

Salute to Method, D-Styles, EarthGang, Elcamino, Raz Fresco, Xp The Markxman, RhymestyleTroop, Holstar, DMH, Cantrell, whatupVERN, KIL, Quelle Chris, Westside Boogie, J Rocc, Chris Crack, Meechy Darko, Lupe Fiasco, and more.

There might be some folks who feel like this playlist is all over the place, but that’s the point. We don’t segregate our Hip-Hop over here. We’re all about highlighting what we think is CRT FRSH and we want to thank everyone who helped us craft this latest release. We’ll be back in two weeks with a fresh update! PEACE!

