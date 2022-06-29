Watch: The Wicked Sanderson Sisters Return In ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ On Disney+

The Sanderson sisters are back 29 years later. The official teaser trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 has been released. Be sure to watch the sneak peek below.

Fans haven’t seen the beloved witches of Hocus Pocus in nearly three decades. The Sanderson sisters return with the icons and original cast members Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. The three stars reunite to portray their beloved characters Winifred, Sarah and Mary Fans finally get a little taste of what’s to come for these wicked witches in the official teaser trailer.

Hocus Pocus first debuted in 1993, telling the story of three wicked sisters in Salem, Mass., who spent 300 years asleep before the lighting of the Black Flame Candle, which resurrects them on All Hallow’s Eve with a full moon in the sky. They face off against young Max Dennison (Omri Katz) and sister Dani (Thora Birch), who must stop the witches from becoming immortal before the sun rises. Kenny Ortega directed the original. Anne Fletcher will direct the sequel.

Fans may have thought these three were goners by the end of the original, but alas, they have risen. This time they’re facing off two new young girls who light the candle again. The cast of the sequel includes Ted Lassostar Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Doug Jones, Whitney Peak and Drag Race queens Ginger Minj, Kahmora Hall and Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté.

The film description details:

This Halloween Season, some legends never die. Hocus Pocus 2, an Original movie event, streaming September 30 on Disney Plus.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reunite for the highly anticipated Disney+ Original Movie “Hocus Pocus 2.” The live-action, long awaited sequel to the perennial Halloween classic, which brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters for more comedic mayhem, will debut on Disney+ on September 30.

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve. “Hocus Pocus 2” also stars Doug Jones (“The Shape of Water”), Whitney Peak (“Gossip Girl”), Lilia Buckingham (“Dirt”), Belisa Escobedo (“American Horror Stories”), Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), Tony Hale (“Veep”), Sam Richardson (“The Tomorrow War,” “Good Boys”), Juju Brener (“Vanquish”), Froy Gutierrez (“Teen Wolf”), Taylor Paige Henderson and Nina Kitchen. The film is directed by Anne Fletcher (“Dumplin,’” “The Proposal”), written by Jen D’Angelo (“Happy Together,” “Workaholics”) and produced by Lynn Harris (“King Richard,” “The Shallows”), with Adam Shankman (“Disenchanted,” “Hairspray”), Ralph Winter (“Hocus Pocus,” “X-Men” franchise) and David Kirschner (“Hocus Pocus,” “Chucky”) serving as executive producers.

Get excited for this Disney classic, coming to Disney+ on September 30.

Watch the official Hocus Pocus 2 trailer below:

Watch: The Wicked Sanderson Sisters Return In ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ On Disney+ was originally published on globalgrind.com