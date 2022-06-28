Deitrick Haddon Announced the Premiere of His New Drama “The Fallen” on ALLBLK

ALLBLK, the popular streaming service for Black television and film from AMC Networks, announced the world premiere of Deitrick Haddon’s The Fallen, streaming Thursday, June 30 . The faith-based dramatic feature film is written and directed by Gospel artist Deitrick Haddon (Sins of the Father, Preachers of LA), who also stars, alongside Grammy-nominated singer MAJOR, singer Q Parker (112), comedian Jonathan Slocumb (Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns), gospel artist B Slade, actor Jor él Quinn (Sparkle), and actor Brittany Lucio (Everything but a Man, A House Divided).

As a follow up to Blessed and Cursed (2010), The Fallen, picks up with Praise and worship leader Dwight Hawkins is finally on the verge of putting his long-deferred dreams back on track. Dwight is signed with TMG Records and feels he’s living a whole new life. He has everything he’s ever wanted but it all starts to slip between his fingers. Hitting rock bottom, he is at the point of giving it all up until an intervention and the visitation of the Holy Spirit shows he still has a purpose. Committed to doing the Lord’s work, he rises back on top. No matter how far you might have fallen, you’ll never fall beyond God’s reach.

The Fallen was produced by Swirl Films , the leading independent film & TV production company based in Atlanta, with Eric Tomosunas and Keith Neal serving as executive producers. Deitrick Haddon, Bryant Scott of Tyscot Entertainment and Jeff Mosely of Fairtrade Entertainment, also serve as executive producers; alongside General Manager, Brett Dismuke, and SVP of Development & Production, Nikki Love, for ALLBLK.

