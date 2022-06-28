Cardi B Announces Upcoming Single “Hot S**t” Featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B announces her upcoming single “Hot S**t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The Grammy award-winning rapper posted very hot cover art alongside the announcement. It’s looking like a great time for music this summer.

Cardi B took to her social media accounts to announce her newest single “Hot S**t” will debut this Friday (July 1). The news came out during the BET Awards over the weekend.

The heavy-hitting bass track is produced by Tay Keith. These two have a successful chemistry and history, having connected on a few hits in the past including DJ Khaled’s “Wish Wish” and 21 Savage, Lil Yachty’s “Who Want The Smoke,” which also features Cardi’s husband, Offset.

“Hot S**t” will surprisingly feature two of rap’s hottest, Lil Durk and Kanye West. This will be the first time all three of these artists will collaborate on a song together.

In addition to the cover art for the upcoming track, Cardi shared a preview video for the song where she is seen standing tall atop a building, overlooking a city.

Cardi’s last album, Invasion of Privacy was released four years ago in 2018. It received great success, becoming the Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards. Late last year, Cardi announced that she would be releasing a follow up album in 2022.

Maybe this is the beginning of a HOT rollout to come. Cardi has shared few details about the upcoming project, but she spoke about it briefly in a recent interview.

“There’s definitely a lot of pressure, that’s why I haven’t put out an album,” she said to Footwear News. “I haven’t rushed it because everybody is waiting on that one little mistake.”

Fans patiently await Cardi’s next chess move. Until then, she’s continuing to release her exclusive sneaker collection with Reebok and episodes of her comical Facebook show, Cardi Tries.

Be sure to stream Cardi B’s “Hot S**t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West this Friday, July 1.

Watch the promotional video below:

Cardi B Announces Upcoming Single “Hot S**t” Featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West was originally published on globalgrind.com