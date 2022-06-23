Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Waist Length Locs While Vacationing In Cannes

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is still enjoying her Euro trip and took to Instagram earlier today to show off her waist legnth hairstyle and killer fashion sense.

Taking to the platform, the rapper donned a long, waist length bone straight hairstyle which she wore parted down the middle to frame both sides of her gorgeous face. As for her outfit, she rocked a white Chanel crop top with the words “Chanel” written in gold. She paired the top with high waisted black lace pants, a gold belly chain, gold hoop earrings and gold bracelets on her wrists. To set the entire look off, she rocked a bright, bold red lip and dark sunglasses as she strutted her stuff on the streets of Cannes for all to see. “ Cannes France ,” she captioned the fashionable photo set. Check it out below.

Meg’s followers were loving this look just as much as we were and took to her IG comments to share their stamps of approval. “Yesss yesss and more yessesss,” wrote one follower while another commented, “How are you even real ”

We’re wondering the same! Our good sis looks good!

