Hours after the announcement of the passing of Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, the Baltimore Ravens has lost a legend. According to TMZ, former Ravens Defensive Tackle Tony Siragusa has passed away. The news was confirmed by former Ravens Running Back Jamal Lewis. The cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Siragusa, also known by his nickname “Goose” signed as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts in 1990. He was a key component of the 1995 Colts who lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1995 AFC Championship Game. Before the 1997 season, Siragusa signed with the Ravens where he would become a member of one of the greatest defenses of all time. The 2000 Ravens squad, led by a defense that included Goose, Peter Boulware, Rod Woodson, and Defensive MVP Ray Lewis would go on to allow the fewest total points in NFL history for a 16-game season and defeat the New York Giants 34-7 in Super Bowl XXXV. His career totals included 562 tackles (416 solo), 22 sacks, five forced fumbles, and nine fumble recoveries.

After retiring in 2001, Siragusa joined Fox Sports in 2003 as a sideline reporter until 2015. He also appeared on the HBO hit series “The Sopranos” and the Spike Lee-directed film “25th Hour.”

Siragusa is survived by his wife, Kathy, and his three children: Samantha, Ava, and Anthony Jr. he was 55 years old.

Ravens Legend Tony “Goose” Siragusa Dead At 55 was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com