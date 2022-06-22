Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Metaphysician & Master Herbalist Doctah B Sirius checks into our classroom this Wednesday Morning at 6. Doctah B will explain the significance of The Summer Soltice & the 4th of July on your DNA. Doctah B will also discuss the so-called Fountain of Youth, Telomeres & provide some tips for people wanting to transition from being meat-eaters to vegetarians. Before Doctah B, Griot & Educator, Baba Amafika Geuka discusses arming teachers in the classroom.

Doctah B Sirius & Baba Amafika Geuka l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com