Diva’s Daily Dirt: Was Drake Privy To Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ + Ari Lennox Opens Up About Fear Of Flying

Was Drake Privy To Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’?

Beyonce has dropped her first single off of her upcoming highly anticipated seventh studio album, ‘Renaissance.’ With this new record, it is clear that Beyonce wants everyone to the dance floor!

The record leaked on twitter a few hours before it was released to first Tidal users, followed by Apple and Spotify, Vevo and Youtube.

The 28 Grammy award winning singer dropped ‘Break My Soul’ featuring the incomparable Big Freedia, this time accompanied by a sample of Robin S’s ‘Show Me Love.’

“I’mma let down my hair ’cause I lost my mind/Bey is back and I’m sleeping real good at night/The queen’s in the front and the Dom’s in the back/Ain’t taking no flicks but the whole clique snapped.”

The dance track makes you wonder if Drake, who just released a 14-track uptempo dance album Honestly, Nevermind, was privy to what Beyonce had coming up but either way, thanks to Drake and Bey we will be dancing until our knees get tired as we officially say hello to Summer 2022.