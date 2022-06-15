Watch Teaser Trailer: Kid Cudi Warns Fans That His Upcoming Netflix Animated Series ‘Entergalatic’ Is NOT For Kids

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Kid Cudi warns fans that his upcoming Netflix animated music television series Entergalatic is not for kids. The rapper shared a new clip after Netflix announced the official premiere date.

Entergalactic is an upcoming adult animated music television series based on the upcoming album of the same name by artist and actor Kid Cudi. It hails from Kenya Barris and Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), who also stars in the series.

Netflix has set September 30, 2022 for the premiere. The date was announced Wednesday (June 15) during Netflix’s Animation Showcase at the Annecy International Film Festival.

Entergalatic will showcase music from Kid Cudi’s album. The series follows a young artist named Jabari, voiced by Mescudi, as he attempts to balance love and success. Finding the latter brings Jabari a step closer to the former when moving into his dream apartment introduces him to his new neighbor, photographer it-girl, Meadow. The upcoming animated series is an explosion of art, music, and fashion in the only city that can handle all three: New York.

The star-studded voice cast also includes Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castro, and Macaulay Culkin.

Entergalactic is written by Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams and directed by Fletcher Moules. Barris and Mescudi executive produce with Karina Manashil and Dennis Cummings for Mad Solar Productions, Moules, Edelman via Edelgang and Williams. DNEG is the animation studio behind the show.

Kid Cudi reports that this show has been in the making for a long time. One fan quoted his tweet with the new teaser, saying, “Love the Animation but I doesn’t look kid friendly…. Anyways congratulations.”

He responded with, “this is NOT for kids please dont let them watch and thank u!!!”

Check out the exchange below:

The animated series and album Entergalatic will debut on September 30, 2022, on Netflix.

Watch the new teaser below:

