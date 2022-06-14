Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

A few weeks ago adidas unveiled their latest slipper silhouette dubbed the Adilette 22 slide. While many immediately compared the model to the Yeezy Slides, everyone figured Kanye had given the three-stripe brand his blessings to recreate his original vision.

He did not.

On Monday (June 13), Kanye West took to social media to chime in on the Adilette 22’s and evidently called out adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted for biting his design without his consent or insight and putting it out there for public consumption. In a IG post, Kanye vented his anger about the “blatant copying” that goes on in the sneaker culture and blunted stated “These shoes represents the disrespect that people in power have to the talent.” Tell them why you made, Ye!

Continuing to express his frustration, Ye added “This shoe is a fake Yeezy made by adidas themselves. I’m not talking to DC about this either. Kasper come talk to me. Happy Monday.”

Well, he’s not wrong. Many thought the Adilette 22 slide were somehow connected to Yeezy but apparently they’re not and Yeezy isn’t happy about it.

Now sneakerheads are hoping this is the push that Kanye needs to leave adidas and head back over to Nike and retro his classic OG Nike Yeezy line for the heads. Wishful thinking, we know but nowadays you never now what’s possible.

Do y’all think Kanye is in the right to call out Adidas for biting his slide style? Let us know in the comments section below.

Kanye West Calls Out adidas CEO For Biting Yeezy Slides Design was originally published on hiphopwired.com