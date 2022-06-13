Future Champ? Lil Scrappy Gives Wrestler The Rock Bottom

J.R. Bang is a rising star in the Chicago urban broadcasting community, with a highly rated nationally recognized radio program, internet web series, interviews with national and local Hip-Hop/R&B talent, political and community activists. The “J.R. Bang Morning Show” was ranked the eighth best radio show according to RadioFacts.com in January 2012. Recently he created a new interview series entitled "The What" on Mudwing.TV and has interviewed such stars as Mack Wilds, T.I. and Roland S. Martin (CNN. TVone). J.R. Bang was recently heard on Radio One Cleveland WENZ Hot 107.9 and Raw TV Radio on WPWX Power 92 Chicago.

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

We all know Lil Scrappy isn’t one to play with but he had to show someone what it is… in the wrestling ring. The “Head Bussa” rapper was set to perform in the ring at the “Battle Slam: Fight For ATL” event on Sunday (June 12th) at the Oasis Event Center in Atlanta when a wrestler, Baron Black decided to try him. The result, wasn’t too good for Black as Scrappy proceeded to give him the “Rock Botton” made famous by WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Watch Below:

This isn’t Scrappy’s first foray into the wrestling ring. In the 2018 VH1 reality show “Leave It To Stevie,” Scrap and music producer turned reality star Stevie J trained to enter the squared circle.

After their training, Scrap and Stevie went on to have their first official wrestling match, in which they came out victorious! The video went viral and some believed Scrap and Stevie won the tag team championship in the Master P-affiliated HOG Wrestling.

Atlanta not only is rich in Hip-Hop history, it once was a Wrestling stronghold. From Georgia Championship with Wrestling, Crockett promotions, and WCW, wrestlers such as Ric Flair, Sting, Goldberg, Dusty Rhodes, and more. Will we see Lil Scrappy make a home in the wrestling ring? Stay tuned.

Related: WWE Superstar Bianca Belair Brought “The Ocean Of Soul” & The HBCU Experience To Wrestlemania

Related: WWE Suspends Sasha Banks & Naomi Indefinitely For Walking Off The Job

READ MORE STORIES ON POSTEDONTHECORNER.COM: