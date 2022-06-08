Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Another bites the dust. DDG was arrested and sent to jail for gun possession.

TMZ sources say that LAPD pulled over the 24-year-old rapper, DDG on Monday for reckless driving as he was in his Lamborghini. Police searched his car and said they found a gun, leading to his arrest for felony possession of a concealed weapon.

The YouTuber and rapper was released on a $35,000 bond in Valley Jail. As the story continues to develop, it is unclear if DDG’s ticker was submitted for reckless driving or with a gun charge. As a recent update, DDG has been released on a $35,000 bond and is expected in court on June 28th, 2022.

DDG Arrested For Reckless Driving in Lambo & Gun Possession was originally published on rnbphilly.com