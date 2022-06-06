Notes From The GED Section: Enough, Mo’Nique

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Over the weekend, Comedian Mo’Nique continued her assault on D.L. Hughley, posting and speaking about his daughter’s sexual abuse situation. This caused D.L.’s oldest daughter Ryan to speak out against the Oscar-winning actress. Ryan posted on Instagram saying:

“Hi @therealmoworldwide I’m Ryan Nicole Shepard (D.L. Hughley and LaDonna Hughley’s eldest daughter). You’ve now publicly disrespected my mother—who I love and care for very much—and my baby sister—who I love and care for very much to get back at my father—who I love, respect and care for very much. At this point, I feel like you are asking my family and myself to act out of character.

Out of all the things you could have legitimately said about my dad, if that’s the route you wanted to take, you chose to be deliberately mean and hurtful to two black women who have nothing to do with this conversation. Using my mama and my sister to show people my father’s character only shows how little mental stability, dignity, morality and respect you have not only for yourself but other black women.

You’re clearly two crayons short of the full box sis. You’re disgusting and you absolutely need to keep every single member of MY family’s name out of your poisonous mouth. Not because you can do us harm, you can’t. But because you are adding to the historical and systematic disrespect and trauma of other black women…who you claim to love. And for what? A check? You’re bringing up trauma for a concert line-up discrepancy? All you’ve done is proven that you have no moral compass. Nothing is too far in your quest to prove a point and I’m blessed that my parents raised children who have no idea how you could possibly go here.

We Hughleys are going to have a good ass day and a blessed life. We are healed. We are whole and we love each other fiercely and deeply. You can continue to live in that scorched earth kingdom of yours. Get some help ma’am, Fa Real. Oh, and if you want to have this conversation in person, I’ll happily give you my address 🥰”

In today’s “Notes from the GED Section,” D.L. spoke out about Mo’Nique’s recent antics against his family.

Watch below:

Read D.L.’s words below:

So I know that I said that I had done all I could hear about this whole Mo’Nique situation but over the weekend, her and her husband released a video where I was doing an interview and I detailed my daughter’s sexual trauma. Mo’Nique has taken that video and perverted it for her own uses. She’s decided to add her own narrative. I will only say this, and I’m answering this now, in response to a request for my daughter who, of course over the weekend was crying. Of course, having her trauma, tried it out in front of the world, in a situation she had nothing to do with it doesn’t have anything to do with the contract will be traumatizing to anybody, particularly when it’s from somebody who claims to love us for real. But she proceeded to talk about how I let a man touch my child which nothing could be further from the truth.

They were both 13 years old. They were friends, they’ve grown up together. She told me about it years later, and when she told me about it I and this is something I lament to this day, denied this she I said “Well, you know, that’s what kids do.” Now, that was my estimation of it. It was not her interpretation of it. She was hurt by that. And I will never forgive myself for not a believing her and be handling it the way I did but for Mo’Nique a to put a man in that room which never happened and be to bring up sexual trauma in an argument that has nothing to do with what you’re talking about is unconscionable. My daughter Tyler addressed it my daughter Ryan addressed it with her and then the letter and the thing that I was most proud about in the letter is not only that she held her head high because she’s supposed to. The other thing is she said there are legitimate things you could have gone after my father about because my children know exactly who I am.

They know that I’m not perfect. They know that I’m flawed and none of them would have a problem with you assailing things that are really true. But you and your husband, putting a man in my daughter’s room with that is not what I said and weapon and weaponize it and using in a trite argument shows exactly how low you are. You are a monster you literally are. You didn’t play Precious’ his mother, you let her out. You stopped pretending to be human, and you want a role for being exact. You want to grab Oscar for being exactly who you are. Who says they love women, are there for women and protect the babies, and would trot out someone’s sexual trauma just to use in an argument? I don’t know anything about you. I know that what happened to you when you were a child would happen to you when you were growing up. Those things are traumatic to you. And I would never bring them up. Never It would never occur to me to do it. Because that’s not where I live. That’s not what I do. You have had this argument, or this show is about everything. It was about a contract. It was not it was about an interview on a radio station on my radio station. The question never aired, you know, it never aired and you continue to have this and then you have the temerity to answer my daughter’s letter with an invitation to come on my show. I will never let you on my show. Never. We will never talk to my children. You will never have anything to do with me you do not exist. Maybe leaving my children out of your mouth will leave you room for the food you love so much.

Look, you can continue to do whatever you want. To me. That is fair game. I’m in this business for you and your husband to continue to do things like this. You have already first it was a contract. You must you’ve attacked everything my dog, my wife now my children, enough. Enough. You do not exist to us. You don’t get to break my family. You don’t get to do that. I don’t know if you ever had a man who loves you as much as I love my children. I don’t know if you’ve ever had anybody who stands in your stead because the man next to you damn showing doing all he’s doing is reckoned with left of the rubble of a career that you pretending to be trying to build back. Leave my children alone. Stay with me and we’re fine. You a horrible woman, you love women, like Ike loved Tina. That girl over there who I shouldn’t call your girl, this woman over here. You know one thing for sure. I love you. And I’d never let it and I’m your daddy for real and you don’t have to pay me for it. One day, I hope that you’re happy and you can stop being such a miserable, low human being. Maybe one day you will get to be as small as you often act. That’s a little note from the GED section.

