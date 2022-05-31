Arizona Cardinals Cornerback Jeff Gladney Killed In Car Accident

A promising young NFL cornerback has tragically passed away this Memorial Day.

Jeff Gladney died in a car crash early Monday morning while traveling in his home state of Texas along with one other person. According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. and involved two cars. So far, the investigation has uncovered that a white vehicle was speeding when it clipped a second car in front, according to TMZ.

The talented 25-year-old was about to begin his third season in the NFL after facing some adversity when the Minnesota Vikings cut him in 2021 after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend. The case eventually went to trial, and Gladney was found not guilty. After sitting out the entire 2021 season due to the accusations, Gladney was picked up by the Arizona Cardinals in March.

His new team took to social media to offer their condolences.

“We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing,” the team tweeted, addressing the tragic news. “Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss.”

Before being an NFL standout, Gladney played at Texas Christian University, where he received All-Big 12 honors despite suffering from a torn ACL and an injured meniscus.

His former TCU teammate and current Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor is reeling from losing his close friend in such a tragic way.

“Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man… ain’t too much more I can take man damn! R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please,” the tweet read as he shared a photo of the two embracing in their TCU days and showed the last text exchange they had.

The Vikings, where Gladney started his professional career, also issued a statement.

“We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon.”

