I Hate The Homies Podcast “We’re All Tired Of This” | Episode 2

We are back with episode 2 of I Hate The Homies. This week, the homies give their thoughts on the unfortunate mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas where 19 children and 2 adults were killed. Then we dive into the big news in the NFL. Since his political protests, GRIFF’s Las Vegas Raiders are the first team to work out Colin Kaepernick. The upcoming NBA Finals matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

We also get into the safety of comedians, Nick Cannon’s thoughts on marriage, and more.

