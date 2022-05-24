Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Chrisitan Bale lived long enough to see himself become a villain. Following the second quarter of Monday night’s (May.23) travesty of an NBA Eastern Conference Finals game, fans were rewarded by Marvel Studios with the first full trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder.

The first teaser for the film gave us a glimpse of director/writer Taika Waititi’s vision for his second Thor movie and, of course, Jane Austin (Natalie Portman) wielding Mjolnir. We didn’t get to see the MCU’s next big bad villain, Gorr The God Butcher, played by Christain Bale.

That all changed Monday night when Gorr’s terrifying pale presence came out of the shadows.

We see a new rejuvenated and ripped Thor who is in a good space following the events of Avengers: Endgame in the trailer. The God of Lightning and Thunder is thrown for a loop when he sees his ex-girlfriend wielding his mighty hammer.

The reluctant dynamic duo doesn’t know that Gorr is traveling across the universe (probably the multiverse, too), slaying the gods after vowing to rid the universe of all deities.

Now we didn’t see Gorr’s backstory in the trailer, but according to the comics, his beef with the Gods comes after they failed to help him save his family. Per the 2013 Thor: God of Thunder comics run, he was ruthless and tortured the gods before killing them.

It sounds like Thor and, ummm, Thor will have their hands full.

Also featured in the trailer are Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, the Guardians of The Galaxy, and Russell Crowe as the Greek king of the gods himself, Zeus, plus a very much naked Thor Odinson. We are sure there are plenty of other huge cameos we can look forward to.

Thor: Love and Thunder arrive in theaters on July 8. Step into the awesome trailer below.

Photo: Marvel Studios / Thor: Love and Thunder

Christian Bale’s Gorr Vows To Rid The MCU of All Gods In New ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Trailer. was originally published on cassiuslife.com