Black Barbie! Issa Rae To Play Version Of Iconic Doll In New ‘Barbie’ Film

Many have been speculating what the actual plot will be for Warner Bros.’ upcoming Barbie film starring life-size Hollywood beauty Margot Robbie.

Although details have been mum so far, one thing we can expect in the 2023 theatrical release will be a Black version of the decades-spanning toy icon starring fellow life-size Hollywood beauty Issa Rae.

NYTimes columnist Kyle Buchanan seemed to confirm on Twitter (seen above) that Robbie will not be the only actress playing the titular character, which over history has been portrayed with blonde hair, blue eyes and a slim bottle-shaped frame that many women considered for years to be proportionally perfect. Alongside Rae, transgender model & actress Hari Nef is also rumored to be playing a version of Barbie that’s sure to add some diversity to the project. The same will be for Barbie’s male counterpart Ken, who will be played by Ryan Gosling in the traditional “chiseled-and-Caucasian” sense but also include versions played by Rwandan-Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa and Shang-Chi heartthrob Simu Liu.

More info below, via Essence:

“Currently, it is rumored that Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Michael Cera, and Will Ferrell are all set to star in the new live-action Barbie movie. Collider reports that the cast will also include Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Ritu Arya, and Jamie Demetriou.

Social media has also contributed to some of the recent cast updates. On FilmUpdates twitter page, two photos emerged with what is said to be many of the people working on Barbie, and according to The Sun, singer Dua Lipa and Saoirse Ronan will also appear in the film.”

For the many people who grew up with Barbie dolls in their homes, and even still buy them for the young ones and collectors in their lives, this is film is sure to be a blockbuster release. Props to Issa Rae for helping to make Hollywood a bit more diverse for future thespians!

Does Issa Rae make a good Black Barbie? Take a look at a few shining examples below and let us know what you think:

