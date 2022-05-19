Wyclef Jean ft. Jessie Woo & Eddy Francois “VOYE DLO,” Post Malone ft. Roddy Ricch “Copped Up” & More | Daily Visuals

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve seen Wyclef, Lauryn Hill or Pras Jean do his music thing and while we’re disappointed that the highly-anticipated Fugees reunion tour has been postponed, Wyclef is keeping the Fu’s legacy going until the reunion finally happens (if ever).

Linking up with Jessie Woo and Eddy Francois for the visuals to “VOYE DLO,” Wyclef heads into the jungles of Haiti rocking thee most colorful jacket while dancing with a machete as if he won’t stand out like a sore thumb amongst the face painted natives who have to hunt for food. Wouldn’t be surprised if they did Wyclef dirty Green Inferno style, b.

Back in the states, Post Malone trades in the grunge gear for some spiffy threads for his Roddy Ricch assisted clip to “Cooped Up” where they walk around a furnished stage that gives off some 70’s vibes.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Bizzy Bone, MC Eiht, and more.

WYCLEF JEAN FT. JESSIE WOO & EDDY FRANCOIS – “VOYE DLO”

POST MALONE FT. RODDY RICCH – “COOPED UP”

BIZZY BONE – “LIFE AFTER EAZY”

MC EIHT – “THAT’S FACTUAL”

IDK – “BREATHE”

EWOL SAMO – “COPA”

CEO TRAYLE – “HEAD DOCTOR”

ALESSIA CARA – “YOU LET ME DOWN”

