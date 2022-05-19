Tabitha Brown’s YouTube Preschool Series ‘Tab Time’ Gets Second Season Pickup

YouTube announced Tabitha Brown’s preschool series, Tab Time, will return for a second season. Tab Time is joined by a robust slate of kids and family friendly programming driven by learning, diversity and mental health.

The second season pick-up of the popular preschool series Tab Time, starring Tabitha Brown joins 18 projects in development. The new, diverse global slate is part of YouTube’s previously announced $100 million commitment to invest in the future of quality kids, family, and educational programming.

YouTube announced four new projects including Mindful Adventures of Unicorn Island, The Big Tiny Food Face-Off, Buster’s BIG Halloween and Jam Van, plus the global platform is building on the tremendous success of the slate from the Kids Fund with approximately 330M lifetime views. They garnered in a total of 18 esteemed awards and nominations (winning a Prix Jeunesse, Webby Award, Content Innovation Award and an Emmy and NAACP Image Award nomination), and presenting one-third of its total content in multiple languages. YouTube Kids & Family has made a global impact with its Originals and looks to grow even more this year with more production of quality kids programming.

The global platform leans into content created under its new “Ready to Be You” learning framework in collaboration with experts around the world. It is a place where kids are encouraged to explore their interests and creativity, appreciate their diverse world, affect change in their communities, and care for their minds and bodies. This new programming includes series that offer a view and do experience, where children are encouraged to explore their world, ask questions, and practice new skills.

The success of Tab Time is perfectly aligned with this mission.

“We are proud of our new kids slate which is supercharged with learning, diversity, and fun,” said Craig Hunter, Global Head of Kids & Family for YouTube Originals. “Our programming has been designed to represent a wide landscape of children’s intersecting cultures and identities. Children’s holistic learning and development are prioritized in our content – whether they are experimenting with slime, making their first braid, planting seeds, learning about voting rights, or mastering dance moves – we’ve got them covered.”

Be sure to catch Tabitha Brown’s YouTube preschool series for its second season coming soon to the platform. Congrats, Tab! Watch more from YouTube Originals for Kids & Family below.

