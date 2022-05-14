Pump Fake: Elon Musk Puts Twitter Acquisition On Temporary Hold, Snoop Dogg Wants In

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Elon Musk made waves in the tech world with the chatter surrounding his apparent takeover of the sprawling Twitter universe. Now, the billionaire businessman is putting the acquisition of the company on hold via a cryptic tweet that leaves room for various interpretations but a certain legendary rapper may prove to be a foil.

On Friday (May 13), Musk wrote, “Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users” in a quote tweet featuring a story from Reuters regarding spam and fake accounts. Later in the thread of tweets, Musk added, “still committed to acquisition.”

As part of his pledge to get rid of the bots on Twitter, Musk then wrote in the thread of tweets, “To find out, my team will do a random sample of 100 followers of

@twitter. I invite others to repeat the same process and see what they discover …”

One Twitter user asked Musk, “You didn’t think about this before offering $44 billion to buy the company?” to which he responded with, “I relied upon the accuracy of Twitter’s public filings.”

Musk is using the thread to essentially reach out to users for the best ideas for handling Twitter’s spam and bot issues. If Musk’s words ring true, he appears to still be committed to taking over the company in full which has been met with mixed results.

Given Musk’s propensity to use Twitter to drum up support for meme coins and other random moments of chatter, it is clear that he enjoys the platform. Former CEO Jack Dorsey has publicly endorsed Musk’s attempts to buy out Twitter and believes he’ll continue to do good things with the space.

In a series of hilarious tweets, Snoop Dogg announced that he should be in the running to purchase Twitter.

“May have 2 buy Twitter now,” the Doggfather wrote, adding, “Gonna replace the board of directors with Jimmy from my corner Fish Fry, Tommy Chung and tha guy with the ponytail on CNBC.”

Photo: Getty

Pump Fake: Elon Musk Puts Twitter Acquisition On Temporary Hold, Snoop Dogg Wants In was originally published on hiphopwired.com