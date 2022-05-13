Texas Manhunt Underway For Convicted Murderer That Escaped By Stabbing Prison Bus Driver

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The world is filled with two types of people: those that want to do good by their fellow neighbor and those who show no remorse and care solely about themselves. The latter group usually ends up leading a life of crime, and in worse cases end up behind the bars of a prison cell.

Convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez could be considered one of the most heinous criminals out there after he managed to escape by stabbing the prison bus driver transporting him and other inmates for a medical appointment. A manhunt in Texas is currently underway to locate his whereabouts.

Authorities say Lopez was able to free himself from his restraints, stab the driver in his hand and cause the bus to crash off the side of a road. According to NBC News, the officer’s injuries are not life-threatening. Lopez is believed to have escaped in an area of farms and ranches located halfway between Houston and Dallas. Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Robert Hurst confirmed that no other inmates escaped and actually stayed in their constraints after the bus crashed on Texas State Highway 7 about a mile and a half from Centerville.

More details on Lopez’s criminal history below, via NBC News:

“Lopez is serving a life sentence on convictions for capital murder and attempted capital murder, officials said. He was sentenced in 2006 for the murder the previous year, agency records show.

Officials do not know how Lopez was able to get out of his restraints or get into a cage-like area where the driver was located, Hurst said.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 and urged not to approach him or try to take him into custody, officials said. The farms and ranches in the area have been told to report anyone suspicious. Lopez was last seen on foot wearing white prison uniform, Hurst said.”

We hope that anyone in the area where Gonzalo Lopez escaped stays safe and immediately alerts authorities in the event of a run-in with the convicted murderer.

