Zaki Baruti & Khalid Raheem l The Carl Nelson Show

The President/General of the Universal Afrikan Peoples Organization, Zaki Baruti, returns to the WOL classroom. Brother Zaki will discuss the Spiritual & Political legacy of Malcolm X. Zaki will look at Brother Malcolms’ contribution to the Black Community. Before Brother Zaki, Khalid Raheem previews the National Black Radical Political Convention. The theme of the event is Building Principled Unity. The event will feature proposals, discussions & resolutions that advance Black Liberation.

