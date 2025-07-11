Anadolu

Baltimore’s own Gervonta “Tank” Davis was arrested for domestic violence this morning. Sources say he was booked early Friday morning after an alleged incident with the mother of his children.

TMZ reports,

an alleged altercation between Davis and his ex-girlfriend happened a few weeks ago … and Tank was wanted by police ever since the incident.

He was pulled over by cops in Miami Beach … when a license plate reader tipped off authorities. The alleged altercation went down on June 15, Father’s Day, a little after 9 PM … when Davis was picking up his children from their mother, his ex-girlfriend.

During the handover, the alleged victim told police she got into a verbal argument with Tank, which turned physical. The woman says Davis struck her in the back of the head, and slapped her in the face, causing a laceration. The alleged victim’s mother told police she witnessed the aftermath of the incident … and observed her daughter “visibly distressed and crying.”

Gervonta “Tank” Davis Arrested For Domestic Violence was originally published on 92q.com