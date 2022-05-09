Police Union Praises Cop Who Injured Daunte Wright's Mom

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The leader of a police union in suburban Minneapolis had nothing but glowing and kind words for an officer who detained and then injured the mother of Daunte Wright for recording officers during a traffic stop in the same town where her son was killed by a cop with the same police department.

Katie Wright said her wrist was injured when a Brooklyn Center police officer confronted and detained her for recording a traffic stop last week even though she was filming the encounter from a distance, according to the Associated Press. She said during a subsequent press conference that she told officers who she was, adding that “you guys killed my son.”

However, the officer — who crossed a highway to confront Wright and ask for her identification — was undaunted and walked her toward the thoroughfare’s median while holding her arm behind her back with enough force that she wore a bandage on her wrist the next day. Katie Wright said the officers involved promised she would receive a ticket in the mail.

It was not immediately clear what violation she would be charged with, but Brooklyn Center police union President Chuck Valleau defended the officers involved and called their actions a “professional response and restraint during the incident.”

The officer involved has not been identified.

The ACLU in Minnesota said Katie Wright was well within her legal rights to film police activity as long as she didn’t interfere. In this case, an officer abandoned the traffic stop and initiated contact with Katie Wright, interfering with what she was legally doing. That calls for that officer to be disciplined, the ACLU said.

Daunte Wright was shot and killed during a traffic stop last year when then-Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter purportedly confused her gun for a Taser. In December, Potter was found guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter for killing the 20-year-old Black father.

Amazingly, Potter was sentenced in February to just two years in prison but is required to serve just 16 months with the remaining eight months served on supervised release, or probation. Potter was facing up to 25 years in prison.

After the sentencing, Katie Wright said Potter “murdered” her son before “the justice system murdered him all over again” with her lenient sentence.

Katie Wright said she would never be able to forgive Potter for killing her son and the decided lack of sympathy the former officer displayed.

“She never once said his name and for that I will never be able to forgive you,” Katie Wright said to Potter, who was seated just a few feet away before her sentencing. “And I’ll never be able to forgive you for what you’ve stolen from us.”

