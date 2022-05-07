Bubbles & Basketball: Moët & Chandon Teams Up With The NBA For New Cocktail Collection

The 2022 NBA Playoffs are in full swing and there is no shortage of opportunities to connect with friends at home while taking in all the elite basketball action. To enhance the viewing experience, Moët & Chandon put together a handful of cocktails meant to represent some of the teams taking to court as the season winds to a dramatic close.
Moët & Chandon, the official champagne of the NBA, remains one of the market leaders in the champagne industry with four styles offering exceptional variety from the top-selling brand. The cocktails we’re featuring below come from the minds of the fine French winery, and we think this is one of the classiest ways to cheer on your teams.
Miami-mosa, for fans of the Miami Heat
Ingredients:
4 oz Moët Impérial
1 oz Orange Juice
0.50 oz Orange Liqueur
0.50 oz Lemon Juice
4 dashes Bitters
Garnish: Orange Twist
Glassware: Tulip or Flute Glass
Recipe:
Combine all ingredients except angostura bitters in a flute or tulip glass
Gently dash bitters over the top of the drink
Garnish and serve
Moët Mary, for Milwaukee Bucks fans
Ingredients:
2 oz Moet Rosé Impérial
2 oz Bloody Mary Mix
0.50 oz Lime Juice
Garnish: Celery Stalk, Lime Wedge, Cherry Tomato
Glassware: Coupe Glass
Recipe:
If preparing your own Bloody Mary mix, combine 9oz tomato juice, 1 oz. lime juice, ½ oz worcetershire and 1 teaspoon crushed black and white peppercorns
Add ice to a pint glass, add Moët Rosé Impérial, then stir in the bloody mix. Garnish and serve
Great Pass Paloma, for Dallas Mavericks fans
Ingredients:
2 oz Moët Nectar Impérial Rosé
1 oz Grapefruit Juice
0.75 oz Tequila
0.25 oz Lime Juice
0.50 oz Simple Syrup
Garnish: Grapefruit Wedge
Glassware: Highball Glass
Recipe:
Combine tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice and simple syrup in a shaker and shake with ice
Strain into a highball with ice
Top with Moët Nectar Impérial Rosé
Garnish and serve
In Season, for fans of the Philadelphia 76ers
Ingredients:
2 oz Moët Impérial
0.75 oz Gin
0.75 oz Lemon Juice
0.25 oz Simple Syrup
1 Bar Spoon Juneberry Jam
Garnish: Lemon Twist
Glassware: Rocks Glass
Recipe:
If preparing your own jam, combine equal parts juneberries and sugar in a saucepan and stir over low/medium heat until thick (about 10-15 min).
Combine Moët Impérial, gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup in a rocks glass with crushed ice. Top with the juneberry jam and garnish.
San Francisco Swish, for fans of the Golden State Warriors
Ingredients:
2oz Moët Nectar Impérial Rosé
0.75 oz Rum
0.75 oz Lemon Juice
0.50 oz Simple Syrup
Muddled Mint, Rosemary, and Sage
Garnish: Rosemary Sprig
Glassware: Highball Glass
Recipe:
In a highball, muddle two leaves mint, two leaves sage, and one sprig of rosemary
Add simple syrup, lemon juice and rum
Top with Moet Nectar Impérial Rosé
Fill glass with crushed ice
Garnish and serve
A fun way to take in the games is to mix one of these delicious cocktails up, put on your favorite player’s jersey or other team merchandise, then root your team on to victory as they march towards the ultimate goal of winning it all towards popping their own bottle of Moët & Chandon as is custom.
Enjoy the sips and the games!
Photo: Getty
