Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

After two weeks of sometimes shocking testimony, Blac Chyna lost her $100 defamation lawsuit against the Jenner-Kardashians in a not-very-shocking conclusion to one of the messiest celebrity trials of the year (so far).

The mother of Rob Kardashian‘s 5-year-old daughter, Dream, sued Kylie, sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian and mom Kris for future lost wages, alleging they defamed her and conspired to shut down her reality TV show, “Rob & Chyna” after a December 2016 incident where Rob Kardashian alleged Chyna pulled a gun on him.

In an interview with Variety just hours after the decision, Kris Jenner, 66, expressed her satisfaction with the court ruling.

Take Us Everywhere You Go! Download Our WKYS 93.9 App

She went on to detail how the Kardashian family hatched their plan to sabotage Rob & Chyna after the couple’s explosive argument with Kris Jenner messaging E! Network and Bunim/Murray producers the following day, allegedly calling Chyna “stupid” and “really ghetto,” suggesting the network should “ditch the b***h.”

However, the Kardashian-Jenners’ attorney Michael Rhodes insisted his clients were not the masterminds behind the cancellation, claiming the network was still considering whether to renew the show in 2017 and paid Chyna a $100,000 “kill fee” plus an additional $300,000 while they tried to figure out if they could still salvage the show.

In the end, the Kardashian-Jenner family’s lawyers alleged that the network canceled the show because Rob and Chyna’s relationship simply grew too toxic….

Continue Reading on Bossip

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE:

Here’s What Happened When Blac Chyna Lost Her Case Against The Kardashians was originally published on kysdc.com