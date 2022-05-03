Griot Baba Lumumba & Author Julius B Anthony l The Carl Nelson Show

Griot Baba Lumumba returns to the WOL classroom this afternoon. Baba Lumumba will explain how The Black Panther Party for Self Defense was created. Baba Lumumba reporting from Oakland will show how RAM, The Afro-American Association, and other groups were linked to the Panthers’ start-up. Baba Lumumba will also discuss how Bobby Seale, Eldridge Cleaver, Huey Newton, Dr. Khalid Al Mansour & other notables contributed to the Panthers’ birth. Before Baba Lumumba, author Julius B Anthony on why only 20% of Black third graders in St. Louis are reading above grade level.
