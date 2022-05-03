Diva’s Daily Dirt: Pusha T Celebrates Going #1 + Are We Getting New A New SZA Album?!

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Pusha T Celebrates First Number One Album with ‘It’s Almost Dry’

Pusha T is the KING of the charts right now! The VA Legend is celebrating his first No.1 album in his 20-year career with his latest studio album It’s Almost Dry. The fourth studio album by the rapper is now his third top 10 on the Billboard 200. His last album, Daytona peaked at No. 3 in 2018 while 2013’s My Name Is My Name debuted at No.4.

READY FOR A SZA SUMMER?

SZA is teasing us once again with new music! So, when are we finally going to get a follow-up to her 2017 Ctrl debut?

The “I Hate U” singer hit the red carpet at last night’s Met Gala where she announced that her new album is done and will arrive in Summer 2022!

This is an update from last month where the ‘Kiss Me More’ singer said “I just actually finished it up in Hawaii recently, so just turning it in,” after she won her Grammy for her work with Doja Cat!

So are we ready for a SZA SUMMER? We’d say we’re overdue for it!

