‘Bel-Air’ Shatters Peacock’s Records; Crowned Most Streamed Original Series

Peacock has a huge hit on its hands!

The streaming service has struck gold with its original series ‘Bel Air.’ That actually might be an understatement. The critically acclaimed drama series has shattered every Peacock record including new subscribers, usage and upgrades. Subsequently, it has been crowned as the platform’s most-streamed original series reaching 8 million accounts to date.

After a three-episode premiere on Super Bowl Sunday earlier this year (February 13, 2022), the record-breaking series captivated fans every week with new episodes filled with edgy cliffhangers and amazing ensemble performances.

The show, inspired by pilot director and executive producer Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer, takes a new and more complex approach to this world of swagger, style, and aspiration. ‘Bel-Air’ explores Will’s difficult journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air through a current lens.

The dramatic reimagining of beloved sitcom ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ stars Jabari Banks as Will, Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones as Jazz and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa.

The success of the show should come as no surprise seeing as how the series got an unprecedented upfront two-season order before it’s premiere. Season two is set to arrive in 2023. Anthony Sparks, former ‘Queen Sugar’ showrunner, will be added as an executive producer on the show alongside TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson, who also serve as co-showrunners. ‘Bel-Air’ is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Westbrook Studios.

Being Peacock’s most-streamed original series has its perks. ‘Bel-Air’ will be included in House of Peacock, an immersive, interactive storytelling experience that playfully reimagines the concept of a pop-up shop through the lens of the platform’s acclaimed new and returning series. House of Peacock transforms their Emmy-eligible shows and integrates them into a veritable funhouse of style, with one-of-a-kind, tactile, branded displays featuring fashion inspired by each show, exclusive show wardrobe, easter eggs, and opportunities for interaction and immersion.

House of Peacock will pop-up at The Grove in Los Angeles, CA from May 7 until May 30.

‘Bel-Air’ Shatters Peacock’s Records; Crowned Most Streamed Original Series was originally published on globalgrind.com