French Montana ft. Kodak Black “Mopstick,” Logic “Tetris” & More | Daily Visuals

Montana returns!

After dropping off new work on a consistent basis to remind everyone he’s that dude, French Montana took a lil break from the video game for a hot second, but today he returns with some help from a man who was famously pardoned from prison by an orange overlord.

In his visuals to “Mopstick,” French Montana heads down to Florida to link up with Kodak Black who takes French on a cruise through the marshland swamps before holding down the parking lot outside of a Chinese restaurant who were probably hoping everyone would just hurry up and buy. We kinda feel like Blueface should’ve been featured on this cut given the title as he used to always use a mopstick in his videos. Just sayin.’

Elsewhere, Logic continues to prove that retirement shouldn’t be an option for him just yet and in his clip for “Tetris,” gets ready to hop on a commercial flight (who needs a private jet?) before taking to the streets of New York City to drop off his bars.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Sauce Walka, Asian Doll, and more.

FRENCH MONTANA FT. KODAK BLACK – “MOPSTICK”

LOGIC – “TETRIS”

SAUCE WALKA – “WATCH OUT”

ASIAN DOLL – “NO EXPOSING”

POOH SHIESTY – “GONE MIA”

SMOKEPURPP – “GLOCK IN MY BENZ”

LIL TJAY – “LAVISH FREESTYLE”

TAY MONEY – “BBB”

SUPAMAN FT. NEENAH – “ALRIGHT”

