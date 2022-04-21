Alleged Stalker Ordered To Stay Away From Drake Until 2025

Drake can breathe a sigh of relief after a judge ordered a stalker to stay away from him for a couple of years.

TMZ Hip Hop reports Drake was granted a three-year restraining order from a deranged fan who has trespassed on his property and even tried to sue the rapper ridiculously claiming he was harassing her.

Per TMZ Hip Hop:

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ Hip Hop … Drake’s attorneys, Larry Stein and Ashley Yeargan , were in court for Tuesday’s hearing, which ended with the judge approving a 3-year restraining order.

The alleged stalker was not in court, but will be served the order. As we reported, Drake’s been dealing with this woman for a while now — she was arrested for trespassing at his Hollywood Hills estate in 2017, and she even attempted to file a $4 billion defamation suit against him … as if the Certified Lover Boy was the one harassing her.

TMZ Hip Hop also reports the court had given Yeargan “timely and proper notice” to tell her side of the story and try to explain why she sent the “Controlla” crafter an email ” telling him to “put a bullet through your head now b***h.”

Bruh.

She has failed to provide that explanation and now has to stay at least 100 yards away from Drake and his family. Drake might need another restraining order from Pusha T after a leaked Jack Harlow track features Drizzy talking real spicy about our favorite coke rapping Clipse member.

Pusha T is set to drop his next project It’s Almost Dry which features the purest of raw bars, no word if he took a swipe at the OVO general on the album.

We do expect King Push to respond to those jabs thought, and currently have our ears to the streets.

—

Photo: Steve Russell / Getty