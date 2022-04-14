Fresh Dripped: PUMA Unveils New The Marathon Continues Collections

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

PUMA continues to honor Nipsey Hussle’s legacy. The sportswear is launching two new collections under The Marathon Continues label.

This month, PUMA is partnering with The Marathon Clothing (TMC) as part of its long-term partnership for two new collection releases. PUMA and TMC first partnered for their debut collection release in 2019. Since then, the two have partnered on several new apparel and footwear collections, including a limited-edition drop of PUMA’s iconic Suede silhouette in 2021.

THE HUSSLE WAY is a series celebrating Nipsey Hussle’s entrepreneurial journey. The latest drop, the LL (Long Live) Collection, features a custom tracksuit which Nipsey and Groovey Lew created for the music video for the Grammy Award–winning record Racks in the Middle. With custom branding and an all-over velour execution, this premium tracksuit will be reissued in honor of Nipsey’s legacy. A second drop, titled Essentials Collection, was created for comfort and lifestyle. These pieces features the PUMA x TMC treatment with classic colorways, premium details, and iconic co-branding.

