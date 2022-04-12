Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Morgan State University Research Professor Dr. Ray Winbush returns to the WOL classroom this afternoon. Dr. Winbush will discuss how the Russia/Ukraine conflict will affect Blacks Globally. Dr. Winbush will also talk about how we confront the problems facing the community. Before Dr. Winbush, The Moves’ Pam Africa will update us on Mumia Abu Jamaal. Activists are trying to win a new trial for his 1982 murder conviction. Mumia has professed his innocence claiming he was set up.

Text DCnews to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET. 3 pm CT., 1 pm PT.,9 pm GMT. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Dr. Ray Winbush & Pam Africa l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Black America Web: