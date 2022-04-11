Jussie Smollett Drops New Song Addressing Hate Crime Saga, Lee Daniels & Don Lemon

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

It’s never a dull moment with the Jussie Smollett hate crime hoax saga that’s been going on over the past three years, and things have only began to get more interesting following his recent release from prison.

It now appears that Smollett is returning to his love for music in the midst of controversial circumstances, and he just dropped a new song as a way of getting out his thoughts on the conviction while also addressing public fallouts with Don Lemon and Lee Daniels.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The song’s title appears to be “Thank You,” and in the clip that he posted on Instagram to his 4.4 million followers it’s clear that he has a lot to get off his chest. The spoken-word track touches on everything from being found guilty last month of orchestrating a hate crime hoax to giving praise to those like Taraji P. Henson who stuck by him to cosign his innocence. In one standout verse, he raps in a subdued voice, “Some people searching for fame, some people chasing clout. Just remember this: this ain’t that situation. You think I’m stupid enough to kill my reputation?Just simply to look like a victim, like it’s something fun? Y’all better look at someone else; you got the wrong one.”

What caught many people’s attention though were the bars mentioning Lemon and Daniels, who he refers to as “L.D. and Don,” respectively. While Jussie says he’s “still got love” for the two, he also hopes to meet up like real men to talk instead of, in his words, “sharing shade in rooms and up on CNN.”

Many details in the case, including both physical and video evidence, all point to Smollett being guilty of hiring brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo to attack him in what he originally reported as a MAGA-inspired hate crime on the account of being an openly gay Black man.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Listen to the clip below and let us know what you think of Jussie Smollett’s new song “Thank You,” which will evenly distribute all sales between the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Illinois Innocence Project and Secure The Bag Safety.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE