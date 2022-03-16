Jussie Smollett Granted Release From Prison To Appeal Hoax Crime Conviction

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

In a surprising twist of events, recently imprisoned actor Jussie Smollett has officially been granted early release from jail following approval by the appeals court while he works towards getting an overturned conviction on his 5-month prison sentence.

TMZ obtained the document that was put in motion today, which states he’ll have to post a $150,000 bond before he can officially be a free man. The doc reads, “This cause having come on for hearing on the motion of the defendant Jussie Smollett, to stay his sentence of incarceration and to grant him a bond pending the disposition of his appeal; and the court being advised in the premises: FINDING that the defendant has been convicted on non-violent offenses and that this Court will be unable to dispose of the instant appeal before the defendant would have served his entire sentence of incarceration.”

Below you’ll find what Jussie Smollett was granted today via the Appellate Court Of Illinois:

“1. The motion of the defendant. Jussie Smollett, to stay his sentence of incarceration and to grant him a bond pending the disposition of his appeal or until further order of this Court is GRANTED; and

2. The defendant, Jussie Smollett, shall be released from the custody of the Cook County Sheriff upon the posting of a personal recognizance bond (1 Bond} in the amount of$150,000.”

Although it’s not clear when Smollett will be released exactly, TMZ says the state isn’t too happy with this news by quoting a part of their response to his appeal plea that reads, “Rather than attempt to meet his burden of showing good cause for his immediate release, Mr. Smollett makes only cursory, woefully undeveloped arguments. Each fails to demonstrate good cause to stay his jail sentence.”

We’ll do our best to keep you updated on this developing story, but at least another Black man isn’t sitting behind bars for a non-violent crime, right? Let us know your thoughts!

