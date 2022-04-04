QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kanye Drops Out Of Coachella & Will Smith Resigns From Film Academy

Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016

Source: Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage / Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Kanye Drops Out Of Coachella 2022 Two Weeks Before Kick-Off

Sources say Kanye has dropped out of the Coachella Music Festival just two weeks before the festival is set to kick off on April 15th. Initially, Kanye was set to perform and he had even promised to bring out Travis Scott. At this time it is unclear as to exactly why Ye has decided to pull himself out of the festival but there was a petition created by Change.org that called for Coachella to remove Ye from the lineup altogether due to his verbal online attacks against his ex-wife and her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Will Smith Resigns From Film Academy

Will Smith issued a second apology after the infamous slap at the Oscars over the weekend.

This time, the actor apologized and resigned his membership from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. In a lengthy statement, the actor admitted that his actions were indeed “shocking, painful and inexcusable.” Smith went on to say that he was prepared to “accept any further consequences” that the academy’s board of governors “deems appropriate.”

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences,” Smith said, adding that he is “committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

50 Cent Clowns Chris Rock After Will Smith Slap Because Of Course

[caption id="attachment_1155827" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty[/caption] Remember when 50 Cent got attention because of his bars and beats? That’s still in the past but he was sure to comment on Will Smith’s now infamous slap to the jaw of Chris Rock during Sunday night’s (March 27) Oscars telecast. Apparently, Ferrari considered the ramifications and staging of the incident, the Oscars with the entire world watching, as the best and most opportune moment to smack people he may have issues with. “You have to win Oscars to do this kinda sh*t. after i win i’m gonna slap the sh*t out of a few people. LOL,” was Fif’s caption of a photo of a teary-eyed Smith’s acceptance speech after winning Best Actor in a Male Leading Role category. https://twitter.com/50cent/status/1508292226740367366 Just 50 Cent getting his troll on, which is on brand. He’s also running rampant with the memes. But, where is Ja Rule to make sense of all of this, though? https://twitter.com/_AndrewEverett/status/1508290513505562636 Ah well, the Internet shall Internet. https://twitter.com/50cent/status/1508292962693828609 https://twitter.com/bouchraross/status/1508298804587606019 https://twitter.com/50cent/status/1508283076362788866

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kanye Drops Out Of Coachella & Will Smith Resigns From Film Academy  was originally published on kysdc.com

