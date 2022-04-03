App Feed
HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

CeCe Winans Wins Big At The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Winans now has 12 GRAMMY Awards.

CeCe Winans Single Photo

Source: Record Label Provided / Courtesy Image

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Gospel legend CeCe Winans was the big winner in this year’s GRAMMY Awards, taking home three including “Best Gospel Album” for “Believe For It.” Maverick City Music and Elevation Worship won the GRAMMY for Best Contemporary Christian Music AlbumOld Church Basement.” American Idol winner Carrie Underwood took home the award for Best Roots Gospel Album for “My Savior.”

Maverick City Music is set to make history at Sunday’s major award show, becoming the first Gospel artist in 20 years to be televised at the ceremony.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Check out the nominees below. The Winners are in Bold.

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Voice of God,” Dante Bowe featuring Steffany Gretzinger and Chandler Moore; Dante Bowe, Tywan Mack, Jeff Schneeweis and Mitch Wong, songwriters

“Joyful,” Dante Bowe; Dante Bowe and Ben Schofield, songwriters

“Help,” Anthony Brown & Group Therapy; Anthony Brown and Darryl Woodson, songwriters

“Never Lost,” CeCe Winans

“Wait on You,” Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake and Chandler Moore, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“We Win,” Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn and Justin Smith, songwriters

“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” H.E.R. and Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile and H.E.R., songwriters

“Man of Your Word,” Chandler Moore and KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess and Chandler Moore, songwriters

“Believe For It,” CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans and Mitch Wong, songwriters

“Jireh,” Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music featuring Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

“Changing Your Story,” Jekalyn Carr

“Royalty: Live at the Ryman,” Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition,” Maverick City Music

“Jonny X Mali: Live in LA,” Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music

“Believe for It,” CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

“No Stranger,” Natalie Grant

“Feels Like Home Vol. 2,” Israel and New Breed

“The Blessing (Live),” Kari Jobe

“Citizen of Heaven (Live),” Tauren Wells

“Old Church Basement,” Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music

Best Roots Gospel Album

“Alone With My Faith,” Harry Connick, Jr.

“That’s Gospel, Brother,” Gaither Vocal Band

“Keeping On,” Ernie Haase and Signature Sound

“Songs For the Times,” The Isaacs

“My Savior,” Carrie Underwood

Maverick City Music

Maverick City Music Set To Make History At The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards

5 photos Launch gallery

Maverick City Music Set To Make History At The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Continue reading Maverick City Music Set To Make History At The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Maverick City Music Set To Make History At The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards

[caption id="attachment_533365" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: TRIBL / TRIBL[/caption] Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) Maverick City Music is set to make Gospel music history this Sunday. The supergroup will perform at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards and it will be the first time in over 20 years that a Gospel or Christian artist has been televised at the ceremony. Maverick City Music is also the first to be nominated in all 4 categories across the two genres (Gospel, Contemporary Christian). Maverick City Music Five Grammy nominations include Best Gospel Performance/Song for “Wait On You” with Elevation Worship Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for “Man Of Your Word” and “Jireh” with Elevation Worship Best Gospel Album for Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for Old Church Basement with Elevation Worship. Maverick City Music with co-headline an arena tour with Gospel legend Kirk Franklin. "The Kingdom Tour" begins in June and makes stops in 37 cities. Franklin and MCM will be joined by Jonathan McReynolds and Housefires. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! The GRAMMY will air live on April 3rd on CBS and stream live on Paramount+ at 8 pm EST. The GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony will be streamed live on GRAMMY.com and the Recording Academy's YouTube channel. RELATED: Multi-Grammy Nominee, Dante Bowe Performs “Joyful” on The Tamron Hall Show RELATED: CeCe Winans, Maverick City Music Among 2022 Gospel Grammy Nominees READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM: [display-posts category="entertainment" posts_per_page="3"] HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

CeCe Winans Wins Big At The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards  was originally published on getuperica.com

Photos
Close